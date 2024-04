WrestleMania 40 banners that adorned Philadelphia light poles now up for auction The WrestleMania banners that were hung around Philadelphia during WrestleMania 40 are now up for auction to benefit the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau foundation. The banners feature several different WWE stars including The Rock, Cody Rhodes and Becky Lynch. Bidding ends May 3, 2024 at 11 p.m.