Legendary luchadors Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson make WrestleMania 40 debut

WrestleMania fans hit the Linc early for tailgating festivities ahead of Night 1

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Luchadors enter the ring! Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson and former center Jason Kelce made an appearance at Lincoln Financial Field Saturday night but not for any football festivities.

The best friends, former teammates and fan favorites appeared at WrestleMania Night 1 in blue jeans and black cutoff tees. With a nod to the Eagles franchise, the duo also sported green luchador masks. While their identities were hidden, it was clear that two-thirds of the trio behind "A Philly Christmas Special" were underneath the masks. Plus, fans know Kelce is no stranger to a luchador mask.

Kelce and Johnson made their WrestleMania 40 debut to help WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio take down his son, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio came armed with a chair that Johnson plucked away. Kelce, just as fired up as he was at the Chiefs-Bills game back in January, threw Dominik Mysterio around a little before flinging the wrestling star into the ring.

After Rey Mysterio and Andrade were named the match winners, the luchador legends officially removed their masks and the crowd roared with applause.

"That's who I thought! Greatest center of all time, Jason Kelce of the world champion Philadelphia Eagles, and Lane Johnson, world champion tackle on the Philadelphia Eagles," event announcers exclaimed after the grand reveal.

Another announcer proclaimed, "I've never seen luchadors look the size of a Mack truck."

"Welcome to WrestleMania 40 Philadelphia Eagles," another announcer said.

On their way out of the spotlight, Kelce and Johnson shook hands and high-fived fans.