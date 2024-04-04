Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson trolls Philadelphia Eagles fans, Jalen Hurts at WWE World ahead of WrestleMania 40

Excitement builds for WWE fans as WrestleMania begins in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson didn't waste any time trolling Philadelphians and quarterback Jalen Hurts as WrestleMania 40 invades the city this weekend.

At WWE World at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Thursday, The Rock showed up nearly two hours late to boos from the crowd.

"What are you booing? Are you booing because The Rock was supposed to be here at 4 o'clock, is that what you're booing?" The Rock asked.

The Rock then followed up with some comments that likely won't sit well with Eagles fans across the Delaware Valley.

"[The Rock] was watching YouTube, watching Jalen Hurts lose in the playoffs again," he said. "You boo because it's the truth. Now, The Rock has shown up, you got greatness in front of you, you stand there, shut your mouth and enjoy the ride that The Rock is cooking."

This past season, the Eagles and Hurts did indeed come up short in the NFL playoffs after a Super Bowl appearance the previous season.

Hurts and the Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 32-9, in the wild card round of the playoffs in January and ended the season losing six of their final seven games.

WrestleMania events kicked off in Philly Thursday with WWE World at the Convention Center. WWE World included discussions with WWE Stars, a gaming tournament, live podcast recordings and a chance to meet WWE wrestlers.

CBS Philadelphia has everything you need to know about WrestleMania this weekend in Philadelphia. Lil Wayne will also make an appearance to debut a new single.