Roots Picnic 2024 Philadelphia: Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, André 3000 headlining music festival

THON, Warrington fire and other headlines: Digital Brief for Feb. 19, 2024

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Lil Wayne will headline the 2024 Roots Picnic at The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia this summer.

The Grammy-winning rapper will perform with The Roots at the two-day festival in June, celebrating his hometown New Orleans, Live Nation Urban said Monday. The performance will include PJ Morton and Trombone Shorty, according to a news release.

Philadelphia native Jill Scott will co-headline the 2024 festival.

Other performers include André 3000, Nas, Victoria Monét and Gunna.

The festival is scheduled for June 1-2 at The Mann.

Tickets will be available for the general public at 10 a.m. Friday - a Roots Picnic alumni presale will be live at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Here is the full 2024 Roots Picnic lineup:

Lil Wayne & The Roots Celebrate New Orleans (feat. Special guests PJ Morton, Trombone Shorty)

Jill Scott

André 3000

Nas

Gunna

Victoria Monét

Sexyy Red

Babyface

Robert Glasper & Yebba

J.Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Method Man, and Redman

Adam Blackstone's Legacy Experience featuring Fantasia and Muni Long

Smino

Cam'ron

Wale

Tyla

Marsha Ambrosius

Baller Alert Presents Backyard Band featuring Scarface & Amerie

October London

Leon Thomas

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Funk Flex

Q

Blk Odyssy

OT7 Quanny

Kenya Vaun

N3wyrkla

Julian King

Rec Philly Presents Chioke

DJ Diamond Kuts

DJ Aktive

DJ Doc B

DJ RL



Parkside Stage

R&B Only

U+ME+RNB

They Have the Range

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

Tonight's Conversation

Juan Epstein Podcast

World Series of Spades