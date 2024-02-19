Watch CBS News
Roots Picnic 2024 Philadelphia: Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, André 3000 headlining music festival

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Lil Wayne will headline the 2024 Roots Picnic at The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia this summer.

The Grammy-winning rapper will perform with The Roots at the two-day festival in June, celebrating his hometown New Orleans, Live Nation Urban said Monday. The performance will include PJ Morton and Trombone Shorty, according to a news release.

Philadelphia native Jill Scott will co-headline the 2024 festival.

Other performers include André 3000, Nas, Victoria Monét and Gunna.

The festival is scheduled for June 1-2 at The Mann.

Tickets will be available for the general public at 10 a.m. Friday - a Roots Picnic alumni presale will be live at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Here is the full 2024 Roots Picnic lineup:

  • Lil Wayne & The Roots Celebrate New Orleans (feat. Special guests PJ Morton, Trombone Shorty)
  • Jill Scott
  • André 3000
  • Nas
  • Gunna
  • Victoria Monét
  • Sexyy Red
  • Babyface
  • Robert Glasper & Yebba
  • J.Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Method Man, and Redman
  • Adam Blackstone's Legacy Experience featuring Fantasia and Muni Long
  • Smino
  • Cam'ron
  • Wale
  • Tyla
  • Marsha Ambrosius
  • Baller Alert Presents Backyard Band featuring Scarface & Amerie
  • October London
  • Leon Thomas
  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • Funk Flex
  • Q
  • Blk Odyssy
  • OT7 Quanny
  • Kenya Vaun
  • N3wyrkla
  • Julian King
  • Rec Philly Presents Chioke
  • DJ Diamond Kuts
  • DJ Aktive
  • DJ Doc B
  • DJ RL 

Parkside Stage

  • R&B Only
  • U+ME+RNB
  • They Have the Range
  • Million Dollaz Worth of Game
  • Tonight's Conversation
  • Juan Epstein Podcast
  • World Series of Spades 
