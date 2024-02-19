Roots Picnic 2024 Philadelphia: Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, André 3000 headlining music festival
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Lil Wayne will headline the 2024 Roots Picnic at The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia this summer.
The Grammy-winning rapper will perform with The Roots at the two-day festival in June, celebrating his hometown New Orleans, Live Nation Urban said Monday. The performance will include PJ Morton and Trombone Shorty, according to a news release.
Philadelphia native Jill Scott will co-headline the 2024 festival.
Other performers include André 3000, Nas, Victoria Monét and Gunna.
The festival is scheduled for June 1-2 at The Mann.
Tickets will be available for the general public at 10 a.m. Friday - a Roots Picnic alumni presale will be live at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Here is the full 2024 Roots Picnic lineup:
- Lil Wayne & The Roots Celebrate New Orleans (feat. Special guests PJ Morton, Trombone Shorty)
- Jill Scott
- André 3000
- Nas
- Gunna
- Victoria Monét
- Sexyy Red
- Babyface
- Robert Glasper & Yebba
- J.Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Method Man, and Redman
- Adam Blackstone's Legacy Experience featuring Fantasia and Muni Long
- Smino
- Cam'ron
- Wale
- Tyla
- Marsha Ambrosius
- Baller Alert Presents Backyard Band featuring Scarface & Amerie
- October London
- Leon Thomas
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Funk Flex
- Q
- Blk Odyssy
- OT7 Quanny
- Kenya Vaun
- N3wyrkla
- Julian King
- Rec Philly Presents Chioke
- DJ Diamond Kuts
- DJ Aktive
- DJ Doc B
- DJ RL
Parkside Stage
- R&B Only
- U+ME+RNB
- They Have the Range
- Million Dollaz Worth of Game
- Tonight's Conversation
- Juan Epstein Podcast
- World Series of Spades
