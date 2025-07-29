81-year-old hospitalized after being left inside hot transport van in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, police say

Authorities are investigating after a senior living facility resident was reportedly left inside a hot transport van in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

Lower Merion police confirmed that the woman was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center for treatment regarding heat-related injuries, adding that she is in serious but stable condition.

Officials said she is 81 years old and had been left in a transport van for an unknown amount of time on Monday afternoon, when the temperature was in the low to mid-90s. The woman, according to police, is a resident of The Residence at Bala Cynwd.

Sources said that once it was discovered the woman was still in the transport van, frantic efforts were made to get her out.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Police said she was unconscious when they found her. The plastic covering two windows was smashed to reach her.

Lower Merion police said they've launched an investigation to determine what happened. They're very concerned, given the number of factors, including the temperature on Monday, the woman's age and the fact she was in that van for an unclear period of time.

CBS News Philadelphia.

No charges have been filed.

A spokesperson for The Residence at Bala Cynwyd sent a statement that reads in part: "Our focus at this time is on supporting our resident, her family and our broader community in the face of this challenging issue. At the same time, we must acknowledge that circumstances leading up to her hospitalization should not have occurred. We will thoroughly investigate what happened and take every step necessary to ensure that the support we provide lives up to our own high standards."

They also said they're cooperating with all outside authorities while reviewing protocols to make sure safeguards are in place.