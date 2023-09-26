Watch CBS News
Meet Winnie, the drug-sniffing K-9 sponsored by Eagles' Jason Kelce

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A new drug-sniffing K-9 is on the job in Delaware County, and Haverford Township police have an Eagle great to thank.

Jason Kelce helped sponsor the department's purchase of Winnie, a 2-year-old Black Labrador retriever.

Jason Kelce helped sponsor a drug-detecting K-9 dog named Winnie (on the left) who's now on the job for the Haverford Township Police Department. CBS News Philadelphia

Winnie and her handler, Officer Anthony Patterson, are already out on the street together.

We caught up with the two of them in Haverford Township on Tuesday.

"Me and the department, we're so thankful for Winnie and the support from the Kelce family and Videon for the training," Patterson said. "This is a lifelong goal for me and this is why I got into police work."

Winnie came over from Pacific Coast K-9 in Washington state. It just so happens the Kelces also have a dog named Winnie!

Steve Videon of Videon Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep & Ram helped sponsor the purchase.

