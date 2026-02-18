Man sentenced to more than 30 years for killing mother inside Bucks County, Pennsylvania, home

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 30 to 64 years in state prison for killing his mother inside their Northampton Township home, the Bucks County district attorney's office announced.

William Ingram, 51, received his sentence from a judge in Bucks County Wednesday for the June 2024 killing of his 82-year-old mother, Dolores Ingram, in the Holland section of Northampton Township.

Dolores Ingram's body was found inside their condo at 26024 Beacon Hill Drive on June 15, 2024, while police were conducting a welfare check. Police found blood in the home and found her body under a "huge pile" of clothes, linens, furniture and household items, officials said. In the pile, police also found a laundry bag containing six pounds of marijuana as well as $53,500 in cash and psilocybin mushrooms. Authorities said the items were intended for distribution.

The investigation found that William Ingram killed his mother, then stole her Honda Civic and fled to Washington, D.C., where he was taken into custody for assaulting an officer and damaging a police vehicle. While in custody, he told D.C. police he killed his mother. Officers in Washington got in touch with Northampton Township police, prompting the welfare check.

William Ingram pleaded guilty Dec. 15, 2025, to third-degree murder, aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse, cruelty to animals and other related charges.

Deputy District Attorney Monica Furber told the court that Dolores Ingram spent much of her life caring for her son.

"Despite the care she gave him throughout his life, he repaid her by killing her," Furber said.

Dolores Ingram's two daughters provided impact statements during the sentencing, describing her as a "kind, generous person" who "showed her love by being there for those around her."

One daughter told the court there were no words to fully describe the magnitude of the loss, while the other shared the personal toll of the tragedy, saying, "I've had nightmares about her last moments."