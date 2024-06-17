Bucks County man admits to killing mother after assaulting police officer in Washington, D.C., officials say

Pennsylvania man admits to killing mother after assaulting officer in Washington D.C., officials say

Pennsylvania man admits to killing mother after assaulting officer in Washington D.C., officials say

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A 49-year-old man admitted to killing his mother after he assaulted an officer in Washington D.C., the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said on Monday.

The DA's office said 49-year-old William Ingram was taken into custody in Washington for assaulting an officer and damaging a police vehicle and told several D.C. Metro officers he killed his mother, 82-year-old Dolores Ingram.

So far, William Ingram has only been charged with stealing his mother's vehicle. More charges will be filed against him at the appropriate time, the DA's office said. Officials are investigating Dolores Ingram's death as a homicide.

Dolores Ingram was found dead Sunday morning inside a condominium on Beacon Hill Drive after Bucks County dispatchers received a call from the D.C. area to check on her well-being, according to the DA's office.

Investigators found blood on a windowsill outside the first-floor condo and more blood smeared on the walls and windows, the DA's office said. The furniture inside the condo "appeared in disarray," according to officials.

The DA's office said officers had to force themselves into the home because the door was locked, and the living room appeared to have been cleared out.

Officers inside the condo discovered Dolores Ingram under a pile of furniture and clothes, according to the DA's office. The DA's office said an officer noticed her foot, which was cold, and there "appeared to be no signs of life." The DA's office said Dolores Ingram appeared to have sustained severe head trauma.

A witness told police they were awakened at 1 a.m. on Saturday to the sound of loud banging. The witness reviewed her home camera at 1:42 a.m. and told police she saw William Ingram running out of the condo shirtless, but he came back a minute later.

Several hours later, the camera showed William Ingram leave the condo with a duffel bag and the witness didn't see him since.

The DA's office said William Ingram left in his mother's 2015 Honda Civic and left his vehicle in the condo complex's parking lot.

Investigators used license plate readers to track William Ingram at several locations traveling away from the condo, according to the DA's office.

Police couldn't find Dolores Ingram's key to her Honda Civic during a search of the condo, but they found a key fob for William Ingram's car next to his mother's body, according to investigators.

An autopsy on Dolores Ingram will be conducted Tuesday. William Ingram remains in custody in Washington, according to the DA's office.

The homicide is under investigation by the Bucks County DA's Office and the Northampton Township Police Department, along with help from the Metropolitan D.C. Police Department.