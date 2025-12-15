Pennsylvania man pleads guilty to killing mother in Bucks County in 2024, DA says

A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to third-degree homicide for the death last summer of his mother in the Holland section of Northampton Township, the Bucks County district attorney's office said.

William Michael Ingram, 51, pleaded guilty Monday to murder and related charges in connection with the death of 82-year-old Dolores Ingram last year, according to the DA.

Dolores Ingram's body was found inside their condo at 26024 Beacon Hill Drive on June 15, 2024, while police were conducting a welfare check. Police found blood in the home and found her body under a "huge pile" of clothes, linens, furniture and household items, the news release from the DA says. In the pile, police also found a laundry bag containing six pounds of marijuana as well as $53,500 in cash and what they suspected to be psilocybin mushrooms, officials said.

The investigation found that William Michael Ingram killed his mother, then stole her car and fled to Washington, D.C., where he was taken into custody for assaulting an officer and damaging a police vehicle. While in custody, he told D.C. police he had killed his mother. Officers in Washington got in touch with Northampton Township police, prompting the welfare check.

William Michael Ingram also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, theft, abuse of a corpse, possession of a controlled substance and other charges.

William Michael Ingram is set to be sentenced on Feb. 18. As part of the agreement, he will be sentenced to 26 to 54 years in state prison for the murder charge and related offenses, and the judge may add on more time for the drug offenses.