Loved ones of man killed in Norristown murder hope for justice after suspects were arrested

Family of man killed in Norristown hopes justice is served

Family of man killed in Norristown hopes justice is served

Family of man killed in Norristown hopes justice is served

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Josh Brown was supposed to be celebrating his birthday Thursday.

Instead, he's mourning the loss of his baby brother, Will Carter, who was shot and killed less than two weeks ago.

"It's just terrible. He didn't deserve that," Brown said.

Now, Brown is hoping the people allegedly responsible for taking the life of his brother will get what he thinks they deserve.

A spokesperson with the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said four people are now in custody in connection to the murder.

Will Carter was shot and killed during a robbery in Norristown on Jan. 20.

Damon Brantley Jr., 18, 29-year-old Daquan Allen and 28-year-old Jerry Butler were all captured in upstate New York Wednesday. The U.S. Marshals found them at a home around 8 p.m.

A fourth suspect, a juvenile, is also in custody. All of them are facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

"These young kids man, no guidance," Brown said.

Carter, who was a father of two, was killed in an armed robbery on Jan. 20 in the area of Powel and Wood streets in Norristown.

Family says he was visiting his 1-year-old daughter but stepped out to grab something from his car when it happened.

"We didn't know that was going to be the last time that he seen him," Tiara James, the mother of Carter's daughter, said.

James is heartbroken her little girl will never know her father. She says she's happy to know police have the suspects in custody.

But in their pursuit for justice, she's hoping to learn why it had to be Carter.

"He worked, he did whatever his family wanted him to do, driving his nieces or nephews around," James said. "Just needing someone to talk to. He was not in the streets. He was a good dude."

The Montgomery County DA's Office said the suspects are still waiting to be extradited from New York to face charges.