3 men wanted for man's death in Norristown arrested in New York: Montgomery County DA

NORRISTOWN (CBS) -- Three men who had arrest warrants issued by the Montgomery County District Attorney and Norristown police chief in connection to a man's death on Jan. 20 were arrested in New York Wednesday night.

The U.S. Marshals Service of Philadelphia on social media announced the arrests of 18-year-old Damon Brantley Jr., 29-year-old Daquan Allen and 28-year-old Jerry Butler. They are all waiting to be extradited to Pennsylvania from Broome County Jail.

According to the release, Norristown police were alerted about shots fired on West Wood Street and Powell Street around 7:49 p.m. and they found William Carter dead on the sidewalk on the west side of West Wood Street.

Officials said a homicide investigation with Norristown police and Montgomery County detectives revealed Brantley of Norristown, Allen of Norristown and Butler of Philadelphia were involved in the armed robbery and killing of Carter. They also identified Brantley as the shooter.

The DA's office said video surveillance showed three men robbed Carter and running from a gray Toyota RAV-4. After the robbery, they said Brantley fired three shots, shooting Carter once in the head and killing him.

An extended magazine and ammo found at Brantley's girlfriend's apartment in Norristown also connected him to the shooting, officials said.

They also found Brantley driving the RAV-4 multiple times in Cheltenham since the car was reported stolen on Dec. 21, according to the release.

Officials said there is more evidence that connects the three men to the armed robbery and fatal shooting.