Loved ones mourn father of 2 killed in Norristown shooting; $5K reward offered

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information on who killed a 35-year-old father of two in Norristown over the weekend.

Candles were left still at a memorial Monday in honor of 35-year-old Will Carter where the shooting happened on West and Powell Streets. The father of two was shot and killed over the weekend in an apparent robbery

The four suspects involved in the shooting are still at large.

Carter was a son, brother and father, and his family and friends are now in mourning after his death.

"Never bothered nobody," said a friend off-camera at the memorial to honor his life.

"When I heard about it, I was devastated that something like that would happen to him because he wasn't the type of guy you would see out on the street," another friend said.

The Montgomery County DA's Office released surveillance video showing the moment the suspects approached Carter before they opened fire.

"He was telling me to stay out of trouble," a cousin of Carter said.

Family and friends described Carter as a good guy who cared about his family and worked a full-time job to provide for his two children.

Carter's cousin, who also didn't want to be on camera, says his death has been incredibly hard on the family who were already mourning the loss of two other relatives, including Carter's sister.

"I literally was just talking to him the day he got killed," Carter's cousin said.

Carter's cousin believes he was set up and followed by the suspects.

Police are still searching for them but they did find the Toyota RAV 4 they were driving. The Toyota, which was reportedly stolen in December, was found engulfed in flames the next day in another part of town.

Carter's cousin says he hopes he gets the justice he deserves.

"It ain't right for y'all to do that," Carter's cousin said. "That's all I got to say. It ain't right for them to do that at all. He got kids. Kids and family."