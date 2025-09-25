Thunder Over the Waves Airshow will return to Wildwood, New Jersey after debut success

Thunder Over the Waves Airshow will return to Wildwood in 2026

The highly anticipated Thunder Over The Wave Airshow will return to The Wildwoods next year after the success of the show's debut this month, the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority [GWTIDA] announced.

The Thunder Over The Wave Airshow will return on Sept. 11 and 12, 2026.

Sept. 11 is practice day and Sept. 12 is the main event.

GWTIDA said in a news release that with the debut on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6, this year's airshow attracted over 133K visitors to the resort and generated an estimated $33.2M in economic impact.

"We're thrilled to bring the Airshow back next year. The 2026 Airshow promises to be bigger and better than ever, featuring an expanded lineup of impressive performers. The debut of our inaugural Thunder Over the Waves Airshow exceeded all expectations. Our goal was to present a family-friendly event that would entice visitors to return to our island the weekend after Labor Day. The Airshow rivaled the attendance and excitement of our largest midsummer weekends," said Louis M. Belasco, GWTIDA executive director, in the release.

The airshow was announced in February after the Atlantic City Airshow was canceled for the second year.

Fortunately, the 2025 airshow in Atlantic City had a new show called the Soar & Shore Festival, which brought out crowds on practice day.

"The Thunder Over the Waves Airshow featured 15 headline aerial acts executing aerobatic performances ranging from custom built planes to military aircraft and highly skilled aerialists and impressive parachuters," GWTIDA said in the release. "Crowds were treated to the thrill of the airshow performers in addition to multiple island-wide events that took place throughout the weekend."