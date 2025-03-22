Partial lineup for Wildwood New Jersey's Thunder Over the Waves Airshow announced

Wildwood, New Jersey, business leaders look ahead to first-ever airshow

Wildwood, New Jersey, business leaders look ahead to first-ever airshow

Wildwood, New Jersey, business leaders look ahead to first-ever airshow

Over 400,000 aviation enthusiasts are expected to take over the beaches in Wildwood, New Jersey, as the Thunder Over the Waves Airshow makes its debut this September.

The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority (GWTIDA), along with David Schultz Airshows, said the two-day show will feature 11 headlining acts and kick off on Sept. 5.

The first day of the airshow, Sept. 5, will be a practice day, while Sept. 6, will be the main event, GWTIDA announced in a news release Friday. The airshow will be four hours long and feature flyovers by the NJ Air National Guard, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, and Dover Air Force Base, and performances by the Fighter Jets Inc. MIG-17PF Jet Team, ACEMAKER Solo Aerobatic Demos in the T-33 Shooting Star, Jerry Conley in the DH-115 Vampire Jet, plus many more awe-inducing aerobatic performances, according to GWTIDA.

Guests can also witness incredible appearances by the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Event organizers said the airshow is expected to boost the local economy and extend the Wildwoods' tourism season from the summer into the fall, according to GWTIDA.

While the event lineup is subject to change, here is the current timeline for the 2025 Thunder Over the Waves Airshow per GWTIDA:

11:50 Opening Ceremonies

12:00 National Anthem with Army Golden Knights Flag Jump

12:06 Army Golden Knights Mass Exit Show

12:14 Military Flyovers Window

12:24 Mark Meredith DHC-1 Chipmunk Aerobatics

12:34 Scott Francis MXS Aerobatics

12:49 Jerry Conley DH-115 Vampire Jet Aerobatics

1:04 USCG MH-65E Search & Rescue Demo

1:14 Jersey Jerks 4-ship SNJ Formation Demonstration

1:24 Kevin Russo SNJ-6 Aerobatics

1:39 Patrick McAlee Pitts Aerobatics

1:54 Full Throttle Formation Team

2:10 Army Golden Knights Mass Exit Show

2:30 ACEMAKER T-33 Jet Aerobatics

2:45 P-5D Mustang Demonstration

2:58 Fighter Jets MiG-17 Jet Aerobatics

4:00 Airspace Re-Opens, Airshow Ends

But the Thunder Over the Waves Airshow isn't the only summertime event making headlines this week. Recently, Visit Atlantic City announced the city's airshow is back on after officials said last year the event was canceled.

"We are reimagining this event and incorporating a festival concept. It's different than the larger airshow we put on in 2023," said Karina Anthony, the executive director of marketing for Visit Atlantic City.

Visit Atlantic City will fund their new show, which will now be called the Visit Atlantic City Soar & Shore Festival. Visit AC will partner with Herb Gillen Airshows for the big event.