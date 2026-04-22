Wildwood, New Jersey, boardwalk to close from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. starting in May, officials say

The boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey, will close from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. starting May 13, officials said.

Commissioners in Wildwood approved a measure to set hours for the boardwalk Wednesday evening.

During a meeting on April 8, Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr., Deputy Mayor Steve Mikulski and Commissioner Krista McConnell had the first reading of the ordinance to establish operating hours for the boardwalk.

The rule will be enforced by the Wildwood Police Department, and signs along the boardwalk will communicate the hours. The policy does not apply to emergency personnel and authorized city workers and contractors, officials said in an announcement earlier this month that was also posted on Facebook.

"These hours are designed to limit late-night crowds and support a welcoming friendly atmosphere for everyone to enjoy the best of our Boardwalk," said Mikulski, who is also commissioner of public safety, at the time. "We fully support our Boardwalk businesses. This is not about limiting business activity, it's about preventing loitering, large gatherings, and the types of behavior that tend to occur after hours."

Wildwood in 2025 added other safety measures, including protective bollards to prevent unauthorized vehicles from getting onto the boards and a 10 p.m. curfew for minors without an adult.

Those changes followed unruly Memorial Day crowds the year before that led to a state of emergency and safety concerns. Wildwood also bans all backpacks except diaper bags on the boardwalk after 8 p.m.

The boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey, is open 24 hours a day, according to the city website. In Ocean City, a curfew for those under 17 is in place from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. from May 16 through Sept. 30, according to police.

Sea Isle City's website says it prohibits most unaccompanied juveniles from being in public, including the promenade, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.