Wildwood, New Jersey, officials take step toward closing boardwalk for overnight hours

Leaders in one Jersey Shore community have taken a step toward limiting overnight gatherings on their boardwalk.

Officials in Wildwood plan to close the Wildwood Boardwalk from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. year round, according to a press release from the city.

During a meeting on April 8, Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr., Deputy Mayor Steve Mikulski and Commissioner Krista McConnell had the first reading of a new ordinance that would establish operating hours for the boardwalk.

The rule would be enforced by the Wildwood Police Department, and signs along the boardwalk would communicate the hours. The policy would not apply to emergency personnel and authorized city workers and contractors, officials said in the announcement, which was also posted on Facebook.

"These hours are designed to limit late-night crowds and support a welcoming friendly atmosphere for everyone to enjoy the best of our Boardwalk," said Mikulski, who is also commissioner of public safety. "We fully support our Boardwalk businesses. This is not about limiting business activity, it's about preventing loitering, large gatherings, and the types of behavior that tend to occur after hours."

A second reading, public hearing and adoption of the new rule is expected during the April 22 Board of Commissioners meeting, the press release said.

Wildwood in 2025 added other safety measures, including protective bollards to prevent unauthorized vehicles from getting onto the boards and a 10 p.m. curfew for minors without an adult.

Those changes followed unruly Memorial Day crowds the year before that led to a state of emergency and safety concerns. Wildwood also bans all backpacks except diaper bags on the boardwalk after 8 p.m.