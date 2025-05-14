Wildwood, New Jersey, will have new safety measures for 2025 summer after last year's state of emergency

Wildwood to have new safety measures for 2025 summer after last year's state of emergency

Wildwood to have new safety measures for 2025 summer after last year's state of emergency

Wildwood to have new safety measures for 2025 summer after last year's state of emergency

The countdown is on, and we are only days away from many families packing up the car and heading down the Jersey Shore for the busy Memorial Day weekend.

"We're super excited and trying to get ready," said Yassin Saleh, who works at Gifts Buy The Shore on the boardwalk.

Saleh and his co-workers were stocking shelves and preparing for the influx of people, as the city of Wildwood announced new safety measures ahead of the unofficial start to summer.

"People can really expect when they bring their families to the Wildwood boardwalk that they are well taken care of and well watched," said Louis Belasco, executive director of the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority.

The city says new surveillance cameras have been strategically placed on the boardwalk, which will allow for real-time monitoring. Protective bollards have also been installed to prevent unauthorized vehicles from getting onto the boardwalk, and police will enforce a 10 p.m. curfew for minors. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The changes come after last year's civil unrest and crowds of unruly teens over the holiday weekend.

The city declared a state of emergency and shut down the boardwalk for several hours.

"It's not a happy situation when that stuff happens, you know it's not good for anybody," said Anthony Zuccarello at Sam's Pizza Palace on the boardwalk.

Police say lighting has also been added under the boardwalk, and officers will expand their presence to ensure everyone's safety.

"I think it's going to calm the crowd down a little bit, we hope," Zuccarello said.

"It's a family-oriented town so you want to make sure when you bring your family down you feel safe you want to be able to come out and enjoy yourself so definitely good features," Amy Lynch said.