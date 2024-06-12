Wildwood approves backpack ban on boardwalk following unruly Memorial Day weekend crowds

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- The Wildwood Board of Commissioners on Wednesday approved a ban on backpacks and other large bags on its boardwalks and beaches, which takes effect immediately.

Wildwood city leaders are trying to keep a repeat of what happened last month from happening again. Officials issued a state of emergency over Memorial Day weekend because of large unruly crowds. Beachgoer Timothy Blakeslee, of Wildwood, said he sometimes thinks twice about bringing his daughter to the beach.

"Yeah, it's unfortunate. It's surprising too. It seems to be kind of progressing as well," he said.

The increased violence is why city leaders considered a backpack ban. They said some people are hiding drug paraphernalia and alcohol in the bags. However, Blakeslee was not optimistic a ban would work.

"They will figure out a way if they want to bring it on, so I don't know. I don't think it will make a change at all," Blakeslee said.

Ebram Bishai, of Bayonne, New Jersey, thought a ban would improve safety but not by much.

"Maybe a little, because sometimes they still hide it in their underwear. But, I think it will slightly decrease the violence and alcoholic rates here," Bishai said.

However, beachgoer Chloe Meyers, of Philadelphia, believed a ban would improve safety.

"The pros being that there will not be as many fights and arguments that there are down here," Meyers said.

However, she believed a ban would be unfair to all the other law-abiding beachgoers.

There were exceptions for baby bags, medical bags and small purses. But as for enforcement, Meyers had a wait-and-see outlook.

"I think it's going to be hard to put it into effect. But they can give it a shot, you can never know," Meyers said.