Wildfire burning at Wharton State Forest in Camden County
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Crews are responding to a wildfire at the Wharton State Forest in Waterford Township in Camden County, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said on Sunday.
They responded to a wildfire burning in the area of the Atco Dragway and Jackson Road in the Wharton State Forest.
The NJFFS is asking people to avoid the area at this time.
The size of the wildfire is unknown.
They are also reminding people that you can't fly drones in a fire zone.
"During a wildfire, our aircraft fly low to the ground, often at the same altitude that a drone would fly. If a drone is detected flying over or near a wildfire, all Forest Fire Service air support will be grounded - hampering suppression and observation efforts," the NJFFS wrote in an explanatory Facebook post.
