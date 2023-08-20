Wildfire burning at Wharton State Forest in Camden County

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Crews are responding to a wildfire at the Wharton State Forest in Waterford Township in Camden County, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said on Sunday.

They responded to a wildfire burning in the area of the Atco Dragway and Jackson Road in the Wharton State Forest.

WILDFIRE ALERT: Jackson Road - Waterford Twp., Camden County - Wharton State Forest



The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is responding to a wildfire burning in the area of the Atco Dragway and Jackson Road in the Wharton State Forest.



Please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/gCGys1blnt — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) August 20, 2023

The NJFFS is asking people to avoid the area at this time.

The size of the wildfire is unknown.

They are also reminding people that you can't fly drones in a fire zone.

Please remember, “No Drones in Fire Zones - If YOU fly, WE can't!” More info: https://t.co/Gt5rypRbDy



Updates will be provided on this page as they are available. — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) August 20, 2023

"During a wildfire, our aircraft fly low to the ground, often at the same altitude that a drone would fly. If a drone is detected flying over or near a wildfire, all Forest Fire Service air support will be grounded - hampering suppression and observation efforts," the NJFFS wrote in an explanatory Facebook post.