Wildfire smoke in South Jersey setting off carbon monoxide detectors, officials say

Police and fire officials in South Jersey are warning residents that low-hanging smoke from recent wildfires is setting off carbon monoxide detectors in dozens of homes Sunday morning.

Evesham Fire-Rescue posted on Facebook that the department received more than 50 calls about carbon monoxide detectors going off by 6 a.m. The department said cold overnight air kept smoke from the Bethany Run Wildfire in Evesham Township close to the ground, and wind pushed the smoke north toward Kings Grant, Barton Run and other nearby neighborhoods.

As of Friday, Nov. 8, the Bethany Run Wildfire had burned about 360 acres in size and was 90% contained. The fire also affected Voorhees Township in Camden County.

"Please be patient, turn your HEAT OFF, and please use good sense only calling 911 if you do not fell well. THIS IS A MESSAGE WE SHARE WITH GREAT CAUTION IN THIS UNIQUE CIRCUMSTANCE," the department said in the post. "The morning sun will heat the air in the atmosphere, smoke will lift, and detectors should reset themselves. Be patient for a few hours and if you turn your heat back on, and your CO detector is still activated, call 911."

Residents in Glassboro, New Jersey reported similar issues. Gloucester County Emergency Management said smoke from the Glassboro Wildlife Management Area/Pheasant Run Wildfire has led to an influx of 911 calls over CO detectors and smoke alarm concerns. The Pheasant Run Wildfire first broke out Thursday and was 75% contained as of Friday night.

"Glassboro, Washington Twp. and Williamstown Fire Depts have answered an unprecedented amount of calls for service since mid morning. If you do not see active fire within your home, this wildfire smoke may likely be what is disrupting your morning."

People in the area are also being asked to keep doors and windows closed and keep pets and family members inside.

"We are closely monitoring the situation with NJ Forest Fire and local fire officials and remain hopeful for atmospheric and fire/smoke conditions to improve," the agency said. No evacuation orders are in place for the area.

Thick smoke in Sewell, Gloucester County on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Smoke from the lingering wildfires was also visible in Philadelphia. Cameras along Interstate 95 captured Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia blanketed in a haze Sunday morning, and a smoky smell was noticeable in the city.

Lincoln Financial Field smoke, Nov. 10, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

The New Jersey State Forest Fire Service and local first responders were battling numerous fires across the state over the past week.

On Saturday, the Ocean County Prosecutors Office charged a 37-year-old Brick Township man with arson in connection with the Jackson Township wildfire, also named the Shotgun Wildfire. According to prosecutors, investigators learned the fire started near the Central Jersey Rifle Range and was ignited by magnesium shards of a Dragons Breath 12 gauge shotgun round.

Prosecutors said this type of this type of tracer ammunition or incendiary is prohibited in New Jersey.

Investigators linked Richard Shashaty to the incident, and said he was allegedly responsible for firing the ammunition and igniting the fire.

The Shotgun Wildfire burned 350 acres in the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area.

The NJSFFS is also working to contain multiple fires in northern New Jersey, in Passaic and Bergen counties.