Man charged with arson in connection with New Jersey wildfire that spread to 350 acres

Man charged with arson in connection with Jackson Township wildfire that burned 350 acres

A man was charged with arson in connection with a wildfire in Jackson Township that broke out on Wednesday and has burned 350 acres, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.

Prosecutors identified the 37-year-old as Richard Shashaty of Brick Township, Saturday evening. According to a news release from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, Shashaty was charged with arson and violation of regulatory provisions relating to firearms in connection with the Jackson Township wildfire, named the Shotgun Wildfire by the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Shotgun Wildfire - Jackson Twp., Ocean County



At 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, @NJDEPForestFire achieved 90% containment of a 350-acre wildfire burning in the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area in the area of Stump Tavern Road in Jackson Twp., Ocean County. pic.twitter.com/Yn6JWYPi7q — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) November 8, 2024

Several law enforcement agencies have been investigating the fire, including the New Jersey State Fire Marshal's Office, New Jersey State Police Office of Emergency Management, and New Jersey Fish and Wildlife.

Prosecutors say the investigation began after Jackson Township police and fire departments along with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service were sent to the Central Jersey Rifle Range on Stump Tavern Road for a report of a wildfire at around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Through the multi-agency investigation, authorities determined the fire started behind a berm in the southwest corner of the rifle club. The fire was ignited by magnesium shards of a Dragons Breath 12 gauge shotgun round, which ignited combustibles on the berm of the shooting range, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors say firing this type of tracer ammunition or incendiary is prohibited in New Jersey.

Investigators linked Shashaty to the incident, discovering he was allegedly responsible for firing the ammunition and igniting the fire.

The 37-year-old later turned himself in to the Jackson Township Police Department on Saturday. He is currently being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing, according to the release.

Fire officials said in an update Friday evening that 350 acres were burned and the fire was 90% contained. Wednesday evening, hours after the fire broke out, NJFFS officials said 25 structures had been threatened and 15 homes were evacuated for hours.