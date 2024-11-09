What is a burn ban? Map shows where fire restrictions are in effect in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

Dry air, fire weather risks and pervasive drought have led to burn bans across the Philadelphia region. The goal of these bans is to prevent wildfires and brush fires, which are almost entirely human-caused. Smokey Bear has his catchphrase for a reason.

Almost our entire viewing area is under a burn ban, though definitions of what is and isn't allowed may vary in your area.

Pay attention to the rules in your area because violations could carry civil and/or criminal punishments.

Burn bans in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources prohibited all fires in state parks and forests on Tuesday, Nov. 5 until further notice.

Other counties have enacted burn bans over the past weeks, including most recently in Northampton County.

Under a burn ban, garbage, leaves, grass, twigs, litter, paper or any other debris can not be burned outdoors, whether in a burn barrel, fire ring or on the ground.

The ban doesn't apply to propane gas stoves, charcoal grills or tobacco. A campfire can be made in a fire ring that confines and contains the fire.

Here's a full list of the counties with burn bans in Pennsylvania:

Bedford County- Monday, November 4, 2024, through Tuesday, December 3, 2024.



Berks County- Saturday, November 2, 2024, through Monday, December 2, 2024.



Bucks County- Sunday, October 27, 2024, through Monday, November 25, 2024.



Chester County- Sunday, October 27, 2024, through Monday, November 25, 2024.



Crawford County- Tuesday, November 5, 2024, through Wednesday, December 4, 2024.



Delaware County - Thursday, November 7, 2024, for 30 days unless extended

Erie County- Wednesday, November 6, 2024, through Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

Fayette County- Wednesday, November 6, 2024, through Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Fulton County- Thursday, November 7, 2024, through Friday, December 6, 2024.



Juniata County- Thursday, November 7, 2024, through Friday, December 6, 2024.



Lawrence County- Saturday, November 9, 2024, through Sunday, December 8, 2024.



Lebanon County- Sunday, October 27, 2024, through Monday, November 25, 2024.



Northampton County - Sunday, November 10, 2024, for 30 days or until resolution from County Council

Northumberland County- Saturday, November 2, 2024, through Monday, December 2, 2024.



Susquehanna County- Sunday, November 10, 2024, through Monday, December 9, 2024.



Venango County- Monday, November 4, 2024, through Tuesday, December 3, 2024.



Warren County- Tuesday, November 5, 2024, through Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

Wyoming County- Wednesday, November 6, 2024, through Thursday, December 5, 2024.

York County- Friday, November 1, 2024, through Saturday, November 30, 2024.

Burn bans in New Jersey

You can track restrictions in New Jersey on the New Jersey Forest Fire Service's website.

All three regions of the state – North, South and Central – are under "extreme" fire danger, the highest possible rating, on Saturday. Multiple massive wildfires are burning in the state.

The NJFFS said a Stage 3 campfire restriction is in effect. This means all fires in wooded areas are prohibited unless they are in an elevated, propane, gas or electric stove. No charcoal fires are allowed.

Burn bans in Delaware

The Delaware State Fire Marshal enacted a burn ban on Oct. 15 for all outdoor burning. Here's what's forbidden under the ban:

Bonfires

Controlled burnings, including leaves and yard debris

Agricultural burnings

Fires for land clearing

Fires for demolition and hazard removal

Outdoor rubbish fires

You can light a campfire only if it's in an area cleared of combustible material and surrounded by a ring of non-combustible material at least 3 feet by 3 feet. Use the campfire for cooking only.

Grills and hibachis are allowed in areas cleared of surrounding combustible material.

Common causes of wildfires

Wildfires can start from carelessly discarded matches, cigarette butts and campfire ash. Other causes could be machinery, like a lawnmower or leafblower that malfunctions and provides a spark.

A car backfiring or scraping the ground could also provide the spark.

How you can protect your home from wildfires

If you live close to the wildland-urban interface especially, you should take steps to protect your home. The PA DCNR recommends these steps:

Keep a 5-foot perimeter around your home clear of combustible materials.

Create breaks within the landscape between 5 and 30 feet from your home.

A much more detailed guide is available on the National Fire Protection Association's website.