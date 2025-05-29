Philadelphia-area community comes together to help Wiggle Goats, animal rescue damaged in fire

Community rallies to help Pennsylvania animal rescue after fire

A Montgomery County community is now rallying around a local farm after it was damaged in a fire Wednesday night.

Flames ripped through the barn at House of Wiggle Goats on Weber Road around 3 a.m., damaging the building and scattering dozens of animals, including some who are still unaccounted for.

Some farm animals were taken to local veterinary facilities for treatment and others that got away from the fire have made their way back to the farm, said owner Erin Wiggle.

"We have had some animals show back up that we think got off the property during the chaos of the fire and everything," Wiggle said. "That is giving me hope that hopefully more animals will continue to return."

Other local farms also stepped up to help, including Rose Bridge Farm in Dresher, Pennsylvania. The farm posted on Facebook that it was fostering multiple goats from the Wiggles.

"Please keep all the animals in your prayers that they all recover comfortably," Rose Bridge Farm said on Facebook.

Owner Michael Wiggle thanked Rose Bridge Farm and everyone who came to help Wednesday.

"The community was exceptional, I can't say enough," Michael Wiggle said. "The first responders they got here, they got onto the fire, and then just so many different friends, people we didn't even know just showed up to help. ... It was just amazing."

Another farm, Ross Mill Farm, shared they were taking care of 11 pigs rescued from the fire.

Erin Wiggle said part of her wanted to run into the burning barn, but she ultimately stopped herself, knowing it wouldn't have been safe.

"The part of you that owns all the animals wants to go in and save them, but the rational part of you knows there's no way you can go into that burning fire," she said.

As they rebuild, donations are being accepted online at HouseofWiggleGoats.com.