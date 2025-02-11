Who is Kevin Patullo? A look at a likely candidate to replace Kellen Moore as Eagles offensive coordinator

The Philadelphia Eagles braced for the possibility of Kellen Moore leaving as offensive coordinator after one season, and he did. Moore was hired to become the head coach of the New Orleans Saints following the team's Super Bowl victory. The move will give Jalen Hurts his 12th different play-caller in 10 seasons since graduating high school and sixth in six seasons with the Eagles.

With Moore staying in New Orleans, the Eagles will have to find another offensive coordinator. The natural move would be to promote quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier to offensive coordinator, but he will likely follow Moore to New Orleans. Moore and Nussmeier have been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2018. They also spent the 2023 season together with the Los Angeles Chargers, spending seven consecutive seasons on the same coaching staff.

Kevin Patullo is the likely candidate to be promoted to offensive coordinator, but the Eagles have a list of candidates they would like to interview. They could also look outside the organization, but Patullo is the top candidate inside.

Who is Kevin Patullo?

Patullo is the Eagles' passing game coordinator, hired in that role by Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni in his first year on the job (2021). He came over with Sirianni from the Indianapolis Colts coaching staff, serving as a wide receivers coach and pass-game specialist. Patullo is Sirianni's right-hand man on the coaching staff as well.

"There were definitely some similarities between the two of us, and there are some differences too," Patullo said at the Super Bowl media availability last week. "That's what makes this work. We do see it a little bit differently, but we always come to the same common ground. It's kind of been fun. We've challenged each other and pushed each other as coaches to kind of continue to grow.

"It's very unique because it's hard to say you're going to be with the same guy for that long with two different teams. It's been special."

What did Patullo learn from Moore?

Patullo had a similar role from 2023, even though Moore was the offensive coordinator. He was still the passing game coordinator as Hurts was the most efficient quarterback since the bye week (Week 5), having just two interceptions in 15 games (including playoffs).

Even in Moore's offense, Patullo worked with Moore and learned the ins and outs of his system. Moore was the Eagles' play-caller in 2024, a role Patullo will have if he's promoted to offensive coordinator.

"I think the biggest thing really when you look at Kellen, what's been fascinating is being here and when he was with the Cowboys knowing what he did there," Patullo said. "Watching Kellen go through that as well and his ideas and how to kind of merge offenses and merge things and take what he knew and what we knew and stuff he knew from Dallas and the Chargers and what was in place there and kind of merge it has been very unique."

"I think that's where things are going with the league now. There's a lot of coaches that are crossing over and having to piece things together, so watching him do that has been very special. I've been a front seat to that and been with three different coordinators now, and I've helped all three of them in different ways, so I've definitely learned a lot from Kellen."

Patullo and Moore were heavily involved in the game plan on Fridays, along with the play-calling strategies and the change in the flow of the game. Both coaches were attached at the hip in 2024, making Patullo a more natural choice if the Eagles keep a basis of Moore's offense.

"We're teaching each other new things back and forth and formulating new ideas and philosophies," Patullo said. "I think it was a lot of fun. I've learned so much from him, and I think vice versa. When you look back at the offseason and just going through the process. What we did that was successful here and what he's done. Just teaching it back and forth and finding new ideas and new trends in the league. It's been very special."

"Like him and I have really come together in a short time, just to come together on an offense's philosophies and how the game gets called and how he's set up the game and how we want to do it. It's been very unique. I have not been in this situation before and it's been pretty cool."

Will Patullo get the job?

So, will Patullo get the offensive coordinator job? He was passed over in favor of Brian Johnson in 2023 and Moore in 2024, when the Eagles wanted to hire someone from outside the organization as Sirianni handed the reins of his offense over to someone else.

This time, Patullo may get the call.

"Whatever happens, happens," Patullo said. "When I got into coaching, I knew that was my path, and it would take on its own course, and I've been in multiple roles as I've gone on. It will work itself out."