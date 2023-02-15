Candidates who could fill Eagles' vacant coordinator openings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In the aftermath of the Eagles losing Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs, they lost both of their coordinators.

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen took the head coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals hired defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their head coach.

It marked the first time since 1994 that a Super Bowl team lost both coordinators to head coaching jobs, according to NFL Research.

Steichen and Gannon both joined head coach Nick Sirianni's staff when he was hired in 2021. Now, Sirianni will need to hire two replacements after falling short in the Super Bowl.

Here are some candidates the Eagles could hire to potentially replace Steichen and Gannon.

Offensive coordinator

Brian Johnson, Eagles QBs coach

Johnson could be the ideal in-house option to replace Steichen as the team's offensive coordinator. He joined the Eagles in 2021 with Sirianni as the team's quarterbacks coach from the University of Florida.

Johnson was at Florida from 2018 to 2020. He was the quarterbacks coach from 2018 to 2019 and added the offensive coordinator title in 2020, so he has experience calling plays.

When Johnson was Florida's offensive coordinator, he helped the Gators have the most prolific passing offense in the FBS, averaging 387.6 passing yards. They also ranked seventh in total offense and eighth in scoring offense.

Johnson played college football as a quarterback at the University of Utah. He led the Utes to an undefeated season as a senior, including a game where they upset No. 4 ranked Alabama in the 2009 Sugar Bowl, where he was named MVP.

Johnson has been instrumental in the development of Jalen Hurts, and he has a long relationship with the quarterback.

Johnson has known Hurts since he was 4 years old. He played under Hurts' father, Averion, at Baytown Lee High School in Texas.

Plus, Johnson recruited Hurts to Mississippi State University when he was coming out of high school.

But the Eagles might have some competition to keep Johnson.

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly interested in hiring Johnson as the team's offensive coordinator. He also interviewed with the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets for their offensive coordinator openings, but the teams went in another direction.

Kevin Patullo, Eagles passing game coordinator

Patullo is another in-house option for the Eagles. Like Johnson, he joined the Eagles' coaching staff with Sirianni in 2021.

Patullo helped Sirianni and Steichen build the Eagles' passing offense into one of the top units in the NFL this past season. In their run to the Super Bowl, wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith had career seasons as Hurts emerged as the team's franchise QB.

Before the Eagles, Patullo worked as the pass game specialist and wide receivers coach with the Colts. He also had another stint in the NFL with the Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and Jets, where he reportedly interviewed for the team's offensive coordinator position last month.

In the 2021 season, Patullo would've served as the Eagles' head coach after Sirianni tested positive for COVID-19 before the Giants game toward the end of the year.

Defensive coordinator

Dennard Wilson, Eagles defensive passing game coordinator, DBs coach

After joining the Eagles as a defensive backs coach in 2021, Wilson added the title of defensive passing game coordinator to his title.

The Eagles had the top-ranked passing defense in the league last season, allowing 179.8 yards per game. Some of that can be attributed to the team adding new personnel, but Wilson should get credit as well.

Before the Eagles, Wilson worked with the Jets in the same roles from 2017-2020 and coached with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams from 2012-16.

Tracy Rocker, Eagles defensive line coach

Rocker is another member of the Eagles' current staff that could replace Gannon. The defensive line coach has been coaching for 30-plus years, mostly at the college level.

When he joined Sirianni's staff in 2021, it was his second NFL coaching job after being with the Titans in the same position from 2011-2013.

Rocker is considered one of the greatest college defensive linemen ever. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004 after he was a two-time All-American defensive tackle at Auburn. Rocker, who played with Washington in the NFL, helped lead an Eagles defensive line set a franchise record in sacks.

Rocker was only a defensive coordinator once during his coaching career at Auburn High School from 1992-93. He's primarily been a defensive line coach at several prominent colleges like Ole Miss, Auburn, South Carolina and Georgia, where he was also the associate head coach.

Jerod Mayo, New England Patriots linebackers coach

Mayo was a hot commodity in head coaching and defensive coordinator vacancies last month until New England announced it was extending him to a long-term deal, but he's still a name to watch as the Eagles look to fill the void left by Gannon.

The Panthers wanted to interview Mayo for their head coaching gig before hiring Frank Reich, and he turned down the Cleveland Browns to interview for their defensive coordinator position. Cleveland later hired former Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

But, as we all know, things can change quickly in the NFL.

Mayo interviewed for the Eagles' head coaching job before the team hired Sirianni. Mayo was reportedly impressive during his interview with the Birds.

An NFL insider tweeted that Mayo would've been a top option for the Eagles to become their defensive coordinator.

Mayo has a significant role in helping the Patriots' defense alongside Bill and Steve Belichick.

Vance Joseph, Cardinals defensive coordinator

Joseph is still waiting to hear his fate with the Cardinals after they hired Gannon as the team's head coach.

It's unclear if Joseph will be retained, but he could be an option to replace Gannon as the Eagles' defensive coordinator.

Joseph has 15 years of NFL coaching experience on the defensive side of the ball. He's been the Cardinals' defensive coordinator since 2019 and served in the same role with the Miami Dolphins before he was the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2017-18.