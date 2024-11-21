Where to see Christmas lights and shop at holiday markets in Philadelphia this year

The holiday season is here, and for many that means twinkling lights, long shopping lists, ice skating and outings with family and friends.

Whether you love the nostalgia of the Macy's light show or want to experience something new this year, we hope this list of events and attractions helps you enjoy the season.

Here are some of the light shows, holiday markets and other seasonal experiences happening around the region this year.

Light shows and displays in the Philadelphia area

LumiNature: Philly Zoo's Holiday Light Spectacular

Select nights from Nov. 21-Jan. 4, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

From the Instagram-worthy butterfly tree to the 40-foot-tall penguin glowing with 40,000 lights, you're sure to find something at this enchanting Philadelphia Zoo experience that gets you in the holiday spirit. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Electrical Spectacle at Winter in Franklin Square

Nov. 21-Feb. 23, 200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia

Stop by Franklin Square from 5 to 9 p.m. for several holiday activities including the Electrical Spectacle, a 30-minute light show featuring holiday music and thousands of colorful lights. This year the show includes a new song — "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" by The Philly Specials (Philadelphia Eagles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, and recently retired Jason Kelce).

A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens

Nov. 22-Jan. 12, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square

The holiday season is more magical than ever thanks to the opening of Longwood Reimagined, an experience that also opens Nov. 22 and includes new indoor and outdoor gardens. In addition to marveling at the extensive gardens and light displays, you can take a class in subjects like tablescape design and holiday smartphone photography or stop for a bite to eat with Taste of Christmas in The Fountain Room.

Macy's Christmas Light Show

Nov. 29-Dec. 31, 100 East Penn Square, Philadelphia

A classic! Whether it's a longstanding holiday tradition for you or you're visiting for the first time, the Macy's Christmas Light Show is sure to make you smile. Make the trip upstairs for another holiday tradition, Dickens Village, but remember that one requires a reservation this year.

The light show starts Monday through Saturday at 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., & 6 p.m.

On Sundays, shows start at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

Holidays at the Comcast Center

Nov. 28-Jan. 1, 1701 JFK Boulevard, Philadelphia

"The Comcast Holiday Spectacular" plays at the top of every hour from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and features "holiday singalongs, performances by the Philadelphia Ballet and an enchanted sleigh ride around the world" at the Comcast Center in Philadelphia.

Around the corner at the Comcast Technology Center at 1800 Arch Street, The Universal Sphere will host a new interactive holiday experience called "DreamWorks Shrek's Festive Flight" featuring characters from "Shrek." Tickets are free but can be reserved online. Sensory-friendly showtimes are available as well.

Herr's Holiday Lights Display

Nov. 27-Jan. 5, 20 Herr Drive, Nottingham

The Herr's corporate campus has a free 600,000-light holiday display you can drive through any time between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. (This one might make you want to munch on some chips, but you'll have to bring your own snacks.)

Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum

Nov. 23-Dec. 30, 100 East Northwestern Avenue, Philadelphia

If you have a little one who loves trains, this is a must-see. Open both during the day and at night, the Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum features trains, greenery and thousands of dazzling lights, and it's sure to delight all ages. Visiting at night requires a separate ticket and is only available on select days.

Holidays in Manayunk

Nov. 14-Dec. 31, Main Street, Manayunk

Manayunk already lit its holiday tree, and now dozens of businesses on Main Street are decked out to compete in Manayunk Gets Lit. Residents and visitors can check out the lights and vote for the Best Overall, Most Lit and Most Creative awards.

Miracle on South 13th Street

Nov. 30-Jan. 1, 5-10 p.m. on the 1600 block of South 13th Street, Philadelphia

Stop by South 13th Street throughout the holiday season to take in the dazzling holiday lights and decorations, which made it onto USA Today's roundup of the 10 best holiday light shows across the country for 2023.

Smedley Street Christmas

2700 block of Smedley Street, Philadelphia

For another neighborhood gem, check out the 2700 block of Smedley Street for more extravagant holiday lights — and remember to bring your letter to Santa to drop in a very special mailbox!

Wild Lights at the Elmwood Park Zoo

Select nights from Nov. 22-Dec. 30, 1661 Harding Boulevard, Norristown

Plan a trip to the Elmwood Park Zoo this season to see "Wild Lights," an immersive display that promises more lights than ever before. You can also enjoy live music, carousel rides, photos with Santa and more.

Holiday markets around Philadelphia

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market at Dilworth Park

Nov. 15-Jan. 1, 1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market at Dilworth Park features local vendors selling gifts for everyone on your list. This year, the holiday market features new white huts, extra twinkling lights and illuminated stars to give you that holiday spirit all season long. Hours differ by day, so check the schedule online.

Center City Christmas Village

Nov. 23-Dec. 24, City Hall and LOVE Park, Philadelphia

Steps away from the Made in Philadelphia market is another opportunity for holiday shopping, the Christmas Village. After you pick up gifts for everyone on your list (and check it twice), stop by the Festival of Trees at the LOVE Park Welcome Center, ride the Ferris wheel at City Hall and take a photo with Santa.

Yuletide Festival at Liberty Hill

Nov. 22-Jan. 5, 800 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill

The Yuletide Festival at Union League Liberty Hill features more than 30 vendors selling everything from vintage jewelry to dog treats, candles and clothing. Admission includes rides and a visit with Santa, and you can add an ice skating ticket for an additional cost.

…and more

Peddler's Village

Nov. 15-Dec. 30, Routes 202 & 263, Lahaska, Bucks County

Peddler's Village is transformed into an enchanting holiday destination where you can enjoy local shopping, ride a 1920s carousel and grab a bite to eat or a happy hour deal. Check the calendar to make sure you don't miss special events like the gingerbread competition and breakfast with Santa, and bring or buy a toy for the toy drive if you can.

Christmas Underwater at Adventure Aquarium

Nov. 21-Dec.24, 1 Riverside Drive, Camden

"Step Into Christmas" this sea-son at Camden's Adventure Aquarium with none other than Scuba Santa. That's right, Santa is a big scuba diver and swimmer when he's not flying around the world with his magical reindeer. Snap a photo of Scuba Santa during one of his daily dives and see the world's largest underwater Christmas tree standing at 18 feet tall! The festivities continue with the Snowtunda, a shower of magical indoor snow-like flurries and Christmas lights.

Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink at City Hall

Nov. 15-Feb. 23, 1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia

Nothing says Hallmark quite like an ice skating adventure around the holidays. Lucky for us, the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink at Dilworth Park is open for the season now through Feb. 23, 2025. Skaters are encouraged to book their sessions online in advance. Ticket sales are limited in person. You can also BYOIS (bring your own ice skates) and just pay the admission charge.