Philadelphia's Miracle on South 13th Street lands on USA Today list of best holiday light displays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For families across America, the holiday season isn't complete without a trip to look at holiday lights. According to USA Today, one of the best light displays in the country is right here in Philadelphia.

The Miracle on South 13th Street made it on the publication's roundup of the 10 best holiday light shows across the country for 2023, described by USA Today as "one of the country's best neighborhood parties, where folks go all out to deck their homes with colorful lights and decorations."

USA Today "editors and experts combed the nation" for the best holiday light shows, which were then voted on by readers to generate this year's list.

The South Philadelphia spectacle has been dazzling visitors for decades, where homes along the 1600 block of South 13th Street are adorned with colorful lights and holiday décor.

Back on Nov. 25, the block kicked off the holidays with their opening night party, where hundreds of families stopped by to celebrate the season.

"Seeing the excitement on the kids, I think it means more to us than anything," Ashley Chimenci told CBS Philadelphia.

Philadelphia's famous street was the only light show on the East Coast to make this year's top 10 list. Here's a look at where you can find the rest of the country's best holiday light displays:

Bentleyville 'Tour of Lights' in Duluth, Minnesota Chickasha Festival of Light in Chickasha, Oklahoma Circle of Lights, Indianapolis, Indiana Holiday in Paradise, West Palm Beach, Florida Festival of Lights at the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside, California Johannessen Lights in Winter Park, Florida Christmas Town USA in McAdenville, North Carolina Light Up the Holidays in Altamonte Springs, Florida Holiday Spectacular presented by Mosaic in Tampa, Florida The Miracle on South 13th Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

