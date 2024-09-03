The Philly Specials are back with another Christmas album, and this one's a party

The power and payout that comes with podcasting for celebrities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles' starting offensive line may have lost its center to retirement, but Philadelphia's favorite three-man holiday band is still together. Just don't expect Taylor Swift to appear on the third Philly Specials Christmas album.

Newly retired Jason Kelce and his former offensive linemates Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata are back with a third Christmas album this fall, called "A Philly Special Christmas Party." The album will be released on Nov. 29 via Vera Y Records.

Travis Kelce will make another appearance with the Philly Specials, but a press release claims Swift is not among the special guests.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made his debut on "A Philly Special Christmas" with a localized cover of The Pogues' "Fairytale of New York." Last week, Amazon announced a mega podcast deal with Jason and Travis Kelce.

Devon Gilfillian and Boyz II Men will also make special guest appearances on "A Philly Special Christmas Party."

The third Philly Specials album will be sold as a limited edition white vinyl, available to pre-order on their website on Nov. 1. The album, which features 12 songs, including three originals, will be available on digital platforms on Nov. 29.

Here is the track list for "A Philly Special Christmas Party":

A Philly Special Christmas Party Last Christmas Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Having A Party Christmas Don't Be Late Feliz Navidad Maybe This Christmas It's Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights) Loud Little Town Please Come Home For Christmas Sleigh Ride Santa Drives An Astrovan The Parting Glass

This year, the Philly Specials will be holding a holiday event for children who benefit from the album.

"A Philly Special Christmas Special" raised over $3 million for more than 60 Philadelphia organizations, including Children's Crisis Treatment Center, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Ronald McDonald House and Philly Goat Project, among others.