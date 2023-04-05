Philadelphia police searching banks of Delaware River for abducted man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New clues have emerged in the search for a man Philadelphia police say was abducted on his way home from work.

It's been six days since Wey Um vanished from the city's Summerdale neighborhood.

Now, the search has brought investigators to the banks of the Delaware River.

Police said several leads brought them to the Delaware River, where they were back out searching Wednesday.

Neighbors and friends say Um was one of the nicest people they've ever met. His brother told CBS News Philadelphia off camera he's praying he's still alive.

"This poor man, wow," Desiree said.

Wiping away tears, long-time customers at the Oxford Tavern consider themselves Um's extended family.

Balloons with loving messages were tied to a barstool, and with each passing day, the news of the 48-year-old's disappearance is harder to bear.

"This community is shot, the family is broken," Desiree said.

Investigators were parked outside the bar Wednesday where Um has been a bartender for the past six years.

Police say he was abducted Friday morning after leaving work and returning home to the 900 block of East Godfrey Avenue in Summerdale.

Um was forced inside a black SUV and he hasn't been seen since.

"It's been since Friday and no luck, so I just hope he's OK and they let him go," Jamilla Reid said.

Philadelphia police told CBS Philadelphia they've been following leads and searching the banks of the Delaware River in Tacony near Princeton Avenue and Milnor Street for the past three days and found clothing near the water.

Investigators also say Um was captured on video being robbed outside the tavern last month, but the robbery was never reported.

Police released this photo of a person of interest, hoping it can help them find Um.

"This man is gone, missing six days without any answers. Let this man come home," Desiree said.

Police say they are still doing tests to determine if that clothing found at the Delaware River belongs to Um.

They are working with the FBI and reminding anyone with information to cal.