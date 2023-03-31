Man abducted while walking home from work in Summerdale: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 48-year-old man was abducted in Philadelphia's Summerdale neighborhood Friday morning, police said.

Police identified the man as Wey Um.

According to police, Um was walking home from work on the 900 block of East Godfrey Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. when two armed men in a black SUV pulled up next to him and forced him inside.

Police say the vehicle then fled east on Godfrey Avenue.

Investigators released two surveillance photos of the vehicle involved in the abduction.

Philadelphia Police Department

Police believe the SUV could be a newer model Ford Explorer.

Authorities say Um is still missing and they're looking for two men. Police believe there was at least one other person inside the car driving the vehicle.

Police on Friday released surveillance photos of a person of interest who allegedly robbed the victim earlier this month.

Philadelphia Police Department

According to police, the man in the photo robbed the victim on the 5900 block of Oxford Avenue on March 6. The incident went unreported, police say.

Investigators believe the man may be involved in the abduction.

According to police, there is no trace of Um.

Philadelphia police are working with the FBI on the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.