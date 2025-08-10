West Nile virus detected in Berks County, Pennsylvania, officials say

Health officials say West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Northeast Philadelphia

Health officials say West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Northeast Philadelphia

Health officials say West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Northeast Philadelphia

The Berks County Conservation District is warning residents after West Nile virus was detected in Shillington and Reading, Pennsylvania.

Officials with the conservation district say that while the current risk of transmission is still relatively low, if the virus activity continues, an adult mosquito control truck spray may be required in both areas.

In Shillington, a mosquito sample collected in the borough tested positive for West Nile virus. While in Reading, a mosquito pool came back positive for the virus.

The county's conservation district shared some safety precautions for residents to keep in mind.

Residents in both areas are urged to stay indoors during prime mosquito activity hours, which are dusk to dawn.

It's best to wear long-sleeved clothing and closed-toed shoes outside, because exposed skin could be at risk for mosquito bites.

Use bug spray containing at least 30% DEET.

Get rid of any standing water from your property to eliminate mosquito breeding sites. Remember to check out outdoor places like bird baths, wheelbarrows and any children's toys left outside.

Since the virus was discovered in Shillington, the conservation district's mosquito team is conducting more larval and adult mosquito surveillance to help prevent the disease from spreading.

Earlier this summer, West Nile virus was detected in Northeast Philadelphia and Darby, Delaware County, in July.