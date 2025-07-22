West Nile virus mosquito spraying happening in this Bucks County, Pennsylvania town on Tuesday

Efforts to battle mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus in Pennsylvania continue this week as the Bucks County Department of Health plans to spray multiple areas in Lower Makefield Township.

The county's West Nile Virus Mosquito Control Program is planning to spray multiple areas in the township, including a stretch along the Delaware River, as well as Macclesfield Park and the residential area to its southeast.

The other area where spraying will occur sits to the east of William Penn Middle School. You can see maps of the relevant areas on the Bucks County website.

Spraying is set to occur Tuesday, July 22, barring inclement weather, which would then push the activity to the evening of Wednesday, July 23.

Residents can expect to see trucks with the Bucks County seal on their doors, spraying Duet, a mosquito adulticide.

"These application materials have a very low toxicity profile to mammals and will have negligible impact to non-target insects and the environment," the Bucks County Department of Health said in a news release.

Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection

Residents can also help reduce the mosquito population by getting rid of any standing water around their property in flower pots, buckets, sandboxes and clogged gutters.

No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Pennsylvania in 2025, but it has been detected in mosquitoes in several counties, with York County having the most positive detections. Bucks County ranks fifth with the virus detected in 20 mosquitoes, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

In 2024, 60 people tested positive for West Nile virus across the commonwealth, including six people in Bucks County.

Earlier this month, West Nile virus was found in mosquitoes detected near Pennypack Park in Northeast Philadelphia. The city has been spraying larvicide in an effort to control the mosquito population.