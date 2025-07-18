West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Northeast Philadelphia, health officials say

Health officials say West Nile virus was detected in mosquitoes in Northeast Philadelphia

Health officials say West Nile virus was detected in mosquitoes in Northeast Philadelphia

Health officials say West Nile virus was detected in mosquitoes in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia health officials are warning residents after West Nile virus was found in mosquitoes in Northeast Philadelphia earlier this month.

Officials said the disease was detected in mosquitoes near Pennypack Park during a routine surveillance for the virus.

The Department of Health has alerted area doctors and medical offices to look out for patients with symptoms of the virus and for residents to take precautions against the virus.

Those precautions include wearing long sleeves, using bug spray with DEET, and making sure you discard any standing water.

West Nile virus is a single-stranded RNA virus that causes West Nile fever. It is a member of the family Flaviviridae, from the genus Flavivirus, which also contains the Zika virus, dengue virus, and yellow fever virus. The virus is primarily transmitted by mosquitoes.

West Nile virus season in the United States generally runs from summer through fall, with the peak activity typically occurring in now through early September. This is when mosquito populations are at their highest and most active, especially during dusk and dawn.

The average number of West Nile virus cases in the U.S. varies annually, but the CDC reports that in 2022, 1,132 cases were reported. The disease is most common during the summer and early fall months. The CDC tracks West Nile virus cases through various surveillance systems, including human, animal, and mosquito surveillance.

All suspected and confirmed cases of West Nile virus should be reported to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health at 215-685-6741.