Showers end, drying out weather in the Philadelphia region Sunday. Here's the forecast.

Showers likely with even a few thunderstorms overnight in the Philadelphia region

Showers likely with even a few thunderstorms overnight in the Philadelphia region

Showers likely with even a few thunderstorms overnight in the Philadelphia region

Showers will hang around through Saturday overnight as a weak low slides by to our south, bringing scattered rain and even the chance of an isolated thunderstorm.

The main thing to watch is localized flooding, especially across southern New Jersey and Delaware, where the air is more humid and heavier downpours could set up over the same areas.

Most spots should see less than half an inch of rain, but a few could pick up 1–2 inches, maybe a little more in pockets. Because of this, there's a slight risk for excessive rainfall in southern Delaware, with a marginal risk extending north toward Trenton.

Conditions turn drier on Sunday as high pressure builds in, with clouds breaking up and highs climbing into the upper 70s and mid-80s.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Heading into the start of the week, high pressure stays in control while a couple of tropical systems spin well offshore.

CBS News Philadelphia.

For us, that means more clouds south of Philly and maybe a stray shower, while areas farther north stay mostly dry. Temperatures stay warm with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s Monday, slipping back into the upper 70s on Tuesday as cloud cover thickens.

By midweek, a strong cold front sweeps through and ushers in the coolest air we've seen so far this season.

Winds turn breezy, especially along the coast, and highs may not even reach 70 by Thursday.

Nights will be chilly, dropping into the 40s for many and even the 30s in the Poconos, where a touch of frost is possible. By late week, a big Canadian high settles in, calming the winds and bringing sunshine back.

Temperatures will start to rebound into the low 70s by Saturday, with nights not quite as cold.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 82, Low 65.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 82, Low 65.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 81, Low 65.

Wednesday: Cooler. High 74, Low 61.

Thursday: Fall-like! High 67, Low 52.

Friday: Cool. High 72, Low 49.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 76, Low 50.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast