Mostly sunny Sunday with an isolated shower or storm in the Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

Heat, humidity makes a return with an isolated shower or storm in the Philly region

After a more gray day on Saturday, the Philadelphia region is seeing the best chances of overnight showers and storms to our south.

There was a lot of lightning associated with the storms across Maryland, so we'll be watching for perhaps one or two of those making their way closer to Delaware.

Sunday will give us mixed skies with a trend for much more sunshine than Saturday.

With the instability in the air, we cannot rule out an additional shower or rumble, especially in the late afternoon. Severe weather is likely to stay mainly north and east of the region, but we'll keep an eye on it.

Monday through Wednesday, much drier, cooler and more pleasant conditions arrive behind the cold front.

Skies will be sunny, humidity will be low, and highs will only reach the low to mid-80s. These may be some of the nicest days so far this summer.

By Thursday, we warm to the 90s again, and on Friday, another chance of storms is in the forecast.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Shower, storm. High 91, Low 74.

Monday: Much nicer. High 87, Low 71.

Tuesday: Sunny and dry. High 83, Low 65.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High 86, Low 65.

Thursday: More humid. High 91, Low 67.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 95, Low 73.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 94, Low 77.

