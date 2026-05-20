Record-high temperatures, storms expected Wednesday as heat wave continues in Philadelphia

After the hottest May day ever recorded in Philadelphia history, Wednesday may be a repeat with record highs in the mid-to-upper 90s in spots.

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The NEXT big change brings storms, cooler temps

We'll be looking at both extreme temps and the potential for strong to severe storms as the cold front moves through the area. 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. will likely be the greatest threat time, with damaging winds being the most probable severe impact. Be sure you have your devices fully charged by Wednesday afternoon.

Due to the heat, nearly 60 School District of Philadelphia schools are virtual Wednesday.

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The cold front later Wednesday will bring incredible changes in temps, with a 30°+ drop from Wednesday to Thursday, and those below-normal temps will likely hold into the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.

Memorial Day Weekend forecast looks cloudy, chill and wet

Forecast models are falling more in line with what may occur over the weekend, and to be honest, it's not looking good.

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Saturday will likely be cloudy, chilly, and wet.

Sunday will be a bit warmer, a bit less wet, but still way below normal for this time of year.

While Monday doesn't look ideal, it does appear nicer and warmer than the weekend days, but we are not going to be rain-free. Make your backup plans now if you had something set for outside.