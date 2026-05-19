Nearly 60 School District of Philadelphia schools will be virtual Wednesday due to heat

Fifty-seven School District of Philadelphia schools will shift to virtual learning Wednesday as the region continues to deal with extreme heat.

The School District of Philadelphia said Tuesday that early childhood centers at the schools affected will also shift to virtual learning. All in-person after-school activities, including athletic programs scheduled for Wednesday, are canceled.

Which Philadelphia schools will be virtual Wednesday?

Here's the full list of Philadelphia public schools that will be virtual Wednesday:

AMY Northwest

Bache-Martin*

Blaine, James*

Building 21

Catharine, Joseph*

Comegys, B.

Comly, Watson

Cooke, J.

Crossan, Kennedy

Disston, Hamilton

Dunbar, Paul

Emlen, Eleanor*

Fell, D Newlin

Fitzpatrick

Fox Chase

Franklin, Ben HS

Girard, Stephen

Harding, Warren

Henry, Charles

Hill-Freedman

Hopkinson, Francis

Houston, Henry

Howe, Julia

Jenks, Abram

Jenks, John S

Lamberton*

Lingelbach, Anna

Loesche*

Ludlow, James

McCloskey, John

McClure, A.*

McMichael, M.*

Mitchell, Weir

Moore, J. Hampton

Motivation

MYA

Olney Elementary

Overbrook ES

Parkway West

Patterson, John*

Powel

Rhawnhurst*

Rowen, William

Roxborough HS

Sayre, William

SLA Middle

Sharswood, George*

Sheppard, Issac

South Phila. HS*

Spring Garden

Spruance, Gilbert*

Sullivan, James

Tilden, William

The U School

Vaux

Wagner, Gen. Louis

Washington, Martha

(*) Schools have PreK/Head Start on-site.

Philadelphia experiences second straight day of record heat

About 60 public schools shifting to virtual learning Wednesday comes as Philadelphia recorded its hottest temperature ever recorded in May Tuesday.

The city hit 98 degrees, which breaks the old record of 97 set back in 1991. On Monday, Philadelphia hit 96 degrees, which broke the previous record of 94 degrees in 1962.

The city will be in a heat wave until late Wednesday when a cold front moves through the region and brings the chance of severe storms.

"While the School District of Philadelphia acknowledges that in-person learning is the best option for students, the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families remains our top priority," Oz Hill, the deputy superintendent of operations at the School District of Philadelphia, said in a letter to district families. "In accordance with the District's Inclement Weather Protocol, we are closely monitoring weather conditions across our region. We will communicate through our standard channels once we've determined that date for our return to in-person learning."