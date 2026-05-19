Philadelphia could experience record-setting heat again Tuesday, tracking storms. Here's the weather forecast.

This week in the Philadelphia region is going to be a major rollercoaster ride in all ways — sky cover, temperatures, winds, you name it. We'll need to have all the wardrobe items ready to go. A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect through Wednesday for record heat with feels-like temperatures near 100 and the potential for strong storms Wednesday evening.

Tuesday's story will be the heat.

A high temperature of 98 degrees is forecast for Tuesday afternoon, which would not only break the daily record, but if we hit 98 degrees, it will go down as the hottest May temperature EVER. Think about that.

Records go back 152 years, 31 days in May, meaning over 4,700 days of data, and Tuesday may be the hottest of them all. Remarkable. A few spotty showers and storms are possible, but severe weather isn't a huge threat at this point.

NEXT big weather changes

Wednesday, we'll be looking at both extreme temps AND the potential for strong to severe storms, as the cold front moves through the area.

CBS News Philadelphia

The greatest threat time for storms will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., with damaging winds being the most probable severe impact. Be sure you have your devices fully charged by Wednesday afternoon.

The cold front will bring incredible changes in temperatures, nearly a 30-degree drop from Wednesday to Thursday, and those below normal temperatures will likely hold into the Memorial Day Holiday weekend. Forecast models vary widely, but rain and cool temps are likely throughout the weekend.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 98, low 70.

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 96, low 73.

Thursday: Cooler, a.m. showers. High 67, low 59.

Friday: Chilly, damp. High 64, low 55.

Saturday: Cold, wet. High 65, low 51.

Sunday: Chance of showers. High 70, low 54.

Monday: Morning shower. High 76, low of 59.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast