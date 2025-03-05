Severe storms to bring heavy rain, damaging winds to Philadelphia region Wednesday. Here's the forecast.

Wednesday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day for the possibility of heavy rain and severe storms in the Philadelphia region.

Gusty southwest winds will push our temperatures to the low 60s, and by around 2 p.m., a strong cold front will move into our western zones. This front will bring strong to severe storms with pockets of heavy rain.

The state of Delaware and parts of South Jersey and Pennsylvania are in a slight (level 2) risk for severe weather on Wednesday, while the rest of our region is in a marginal (level 1) risk.

The biggest threat with any severe storm locally will be damaging straight-line winds, although we cannot rule out the potential for an isolated tornado. This line of storms will also bring the likelihood of heavy rainfall, with as much as three-quarters of an inch to 1.5 inches falling over the course of just a few hours, leading to possible ponding and road spray during the Wednesday evening commute. While the region does need a good soaking rain, the timing is less than ideal.

Philadelphia weather forecast for rest of the week

Behind the storm on Thursday, it's seasonably chilly with a gusty wind that will make it feel much colder. On Friday, we hover near 50 with sunshine and less wind.

Rain showers are once again possible on Saturday night, and there is even a chance for a snow shower as colder air moves in.

Don't forget, daylight saving time begins Sunday morning, so flip the clocks ahead one hour Saturday night and change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for rainstorms. High 60, low 46.

Thursday: Windy. High 51, low 47.

Friday: Some sun. High 51, low 32.

Saturday: A shower. High 52, low 37.

Sunday: Colder. High 47, low 31.

Monday: Warming up. High 59, low 28.

Tuesday: Nice and sunny. High 60, low 36.

