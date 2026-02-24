Temps drop overnight into Tuesday in Philadelphia region after blizzard. Here's the weather forecast.

The Philadelphia region will remain in a NEXT Weather Alert until Tuesday morning due to the refreeze and cold wind chills after a blizzard dumped more than a foot of snow in spots across the Delaware Valley.

Planning for Tuesday's weather in Philadelphia

People in the region should be aware of two things: the cold temperatures and areas of ice. Due to temps above freezing, quite a bit of snow melted on Monday, and all that liquid sitting around on untreated areas will likely freeze up.

Jackets, coats and hats will all be needed for the day, with highs barely above freezing.

NEXT big weather changes

The NEXT Weather team is tracking light snow showers on Wednesday morning. It could have minor impacts on the morning commute.

But there is a greater chance for showers, and even some accumulating snow on Thursday as another weather system passes by.

The weekend is looking mild and dry before another big chill moves into the area early next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for morning refreeze. High 34, low 27.

Wednesday: Snow to rain. High 48, low 26.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for rain and snow. High 39, low 36.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High 43, low 29.

Saturday: Mild. High 50, low 30.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 48, low 36.

Monday: Colder. High 33, low 27.

