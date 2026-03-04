Off-and-on rain showers blanket Philadelphia region Thursday. Here's the weather forecast.

Keep the umbrella nearby again Thursday, as off-and-on showers will blanket the Philadelphia area.

A light jacket will do, as temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s around the region.

Expect showers to be more numerous in the afternoon and increase by the evening. Be on the listen/lookout for any thunderstorms. Rumbles aren't out of the question.

NEXT big weather changes

We are in the battleground area between warmth to the south and cold air to the north, and several disturbances will ride along that boundary, with the heaviest rain Thursday morning and night.

Saturday will be a transition day where it will depend on how much sun we see — some spots try to make a run for the 60s.

On Sunday, 70 arrives, and it's looking even warmer by Tuesday and Wednesday, although some models are not as warm. We'll need to keep you posted.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Rain, fog. High 50, Low 42

Friday: A.m. showers. High 45, Low 39

Saturday: Clouds. High 62, Low 39

Sunday: Milder. High 70, Low 53

Monday: Warm. High 70, Low 48

Tuesday: Very wam. High 74, Low 51

Wednesday: Staying nice. High 76, Low 63

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast