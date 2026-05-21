Thursday in Philadelphia region will be cooler with scattered showers. Here's the weather forecast.

Put the T-shirts away and pull out a coat and umbrella on Thursday in the Philadelphia region.

Temperatures will be below average in the low 60s, more than 30 degrees cooler than Wednesday's record high of 95. Skies will be mostly cloudy with periods of scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Skies will turn partly cloudy at night with lows dropping to the low 50s.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes: Memorial Day weekend forecast

It will be a cool and wet pattern for the long Memorial Day weekend.

If you are starting the holiday early on Friday, be prepared for highs in the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies with spotty showers.

Unfortunately, temperatures decline even further from there, with Saturday struggling to reach the upper 50s.

On Sunday, plan on the mid-60s, and on Monday (Memorial Day), highs in the low 70s.

You'll also need to keep the umbrella handy due to a chance of passing showers each day. Have a backup plan to move any outdoor activities indoor indoors.

Temperatures will head back above normal near 80 on Tuesday and Wednesday, just in time to head back to work.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Rainy and colder. High 62, low 60.

Friday: Clouds and cooler. High 66, low 54.

Saturday: Showers. High 59, low 51.

Sunday: AM showers. High 65 low 53.

Monday: Showers likely (Memorial Day). High 73, low 57.

Tuesday: Clouds. High 79, low 64.

Wednesday: Warmer. High 86, low 64.

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