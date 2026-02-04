Mostly sunny Thursday in Philadelphia region, tracking possible snow squalls. Here's the weather forecast.

While we will remain well below normal, we WILL be at least a few degrees above freezing Thursday during the afternoon hours in the Philadelphia region. It will help to melt a little bit of the widespread snow still blanketing much of the Delaware Valley.

Morning low temps Thursday and Friday will be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits, so watch for areas of black ice.

NEXT big weather change

Then, we'll be timing an Arctic cold front with snow showers and squalls Friday night. There's not much snowfall expected, with generally less than an inch for all locations.

Temps will plunge early Saturday, and wind chills will struggle to get above zero MOST of the weekend. Winds themselves will likely gust to 30 mph, the strongest on Saturday during the day, with air temperatures staying in the teens.

It won't be as strong Sunday, but wind chills will stay below 10 degrees, even during peak heating of the day.

Our forecast low of 8 degrees on Monday morning would be the coldest temp of winter, if we drop that far. If the winds stay up, we may not, but regardless it will feel like below zero cold.

The bitter air will continue into early next week before moderating a bit midweek.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High 33, low 19.

Friday: Evening snow shower. High 35, low 18.

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 20, low 18.

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 22, low 9.

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 31, low 8.

Tuesday: Not as harsh. High 37, low 20.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 39, low 28.

