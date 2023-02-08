We made a Super Bowl LVII bet with Kansas City's CBS anchors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Chiefs is coming up quickly.

And with that in mind, our morning anchors Janelle Burrell and Jim Donovan have made another bet with the CBS anchors in the opposing team's city.

As a reminder: CBS New York sent us some authentic Big Apple pizza after the Eagles trounced the Giants 38-7 in the NFL divisional round.

And after the Eagles' win in the NFC championship game, anchors from CBS Bay Area lost their bet, and had to wear Eagles jerseys while riding on one of San Francisco's iconic trolleys.

Here are the terms of the bet this time: if the Eagles win the Super Bowl, Kansas City's anchors will have to wear Eagles gear at one of the city's fountains.

If the Chiefs win, Jim and Janelle will have to run up the steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art wearing Chiefs gear.