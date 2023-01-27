Before Eagles-49ers game, making a friendly wager with Bay Area anchors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Our Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are getting ready to face off in the NFC championship game Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

But before then, it's time for another cross-CBS wager.

Jim Donovan and Janelle Burrell were at the famous "Rocky Steps" at the Philadelphia Museum of Art when they made a bet with the folks over at CBS Bay Area. Jim was carrying an "It's a Philly Thing" sign and wearing a retro Kelly green Reggie White jersey.

"If we lose, we will wear 49ers jerseys and we will run up the steps," Jim said.

If the 49ers lose, KPIX anchors will don Eagles gear and ride a San Francisco trolley from end to end.

Janelle brought her fighting words and talked some trash about rookie 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

You can watch the full friendly bet with San Francisco in the video above.

By the way, this week, we got some pizza from CBS New York after the Eagles trounced the Giants 38-7.

