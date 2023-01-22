Eagles advance to NFC championship after win against Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You can't beat a playoff game on a Saturday night in Philly and this city has been on fire. There's been a lot of cooking, a lot of chanting and a lot of confidence.

The Birds came out strong and these fans have loved every minute of it.

"E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!"

It's game day in South Philadelphia.

"These Eagles are amazing like I don't even know what to say," Brittany Graziano said. "Jalen Hurts is killing it."

Eagles fans love a good tailgate.

And the die-hards like Desmond Warren started showing up early Saturday morning.

"We bleed green that's what we do out here, very loyal," Warren said. "Me and my uncle been out here 16 years doing this thing baby."

Philly bleeds green and the city is lit up in green.

Philadelphia @Eagles fans know how to tailgate! Some fans have been outside @LFFStadium since early this morning. E-A-G-L-E-S vs Giants 🏈 #ItsAPhillyThing @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/KETPqZ4U60 — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) January 21, 2023

"We deserve it," Tramaine Jennings said. "It's our time to shine."

Jennings and his wife live in Connecticut but Jennings was raised an Eagles fan and made the drive south to tailgate and cheer on the Birds in person.

"I'm happy with the receivers we have," Jennings said. "I'm happy with the running backs and I'm happy with the team period."

"This city needs it after the Phillies," said Vicki Coffman. "This city needs it."

"We want another 2017," Christian Chuck said. "Bring on the Super Bowl."

Philly is starving for another trip to the Super Bowl but also celebrating what has been a thrilling and exciting season.

"This season has been everything, it has been so exciting to watch," Victoria Aston said. "Go Birds. #itsaphillything it's so great we love it."

In true Philly fashion, some fans bought tickets to the Philadelphia Wings game this afternoon so they could get into the parking lot and tailgate even longer. That's dedication.

The Birds have a lot of support all across our area.