Waterspout seen on video near Island Beach State Park in New Jersey

Fisherman captures video of waterspout near Island Beach State Park in New Jersey

You don't see these every day!

At least one waterspout was spotted on video near Island Beach State Park on Tuesday morning.

Video posted on Instagram by fisherman Matthew Farrell shows heavy cloud cover and a funnel stretching down to the water and then appearing to continue inland or into the Barnegat Bay.

The National Weather Service estimated the waterspout happened around 10:38 a.m. per radar readings.

Waterspouts are normally relatively weak compared to a tornado, but can still cause some damage along the beach or flip boats.

It wasn't clear if the waterspout made it ashore; if it did, it would technically be defined as a tornado.