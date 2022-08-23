Watch CBS News
Watch: Bryce Harper homers in first at-bat during rehab assignment for broken thumb

By Tom Dougherty

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Bryce Harper's rehab stint in Lehigh Valley got off to a roaring start. Harper, in the first at-bat of his planned five-game rehab assignment with the IronPigs, clubbed a no-doubt home run against the Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday night.

In a 2-2 count against Stripers left-handed pitcher Jared Shuster, Harper deposited a hanging slider into right field.

Harper's homer cut the Stripers' lead to 3-1.

It was Harper's second career home run in Triple A, having hit his only other in 2012.

Harper, who's wearing No. 4 with Lehigh Valley, will be the IronPigs' designated hitter until Saturday. The plan is for him to take Sunday off.

Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said Monday that a Monday return in Arizona is "in play."

The 2021 NL MVP suffered a broken left thumb when he was hit by a 97-mph fastball by Blake Snell on June 25 in San Diego. He's been relegated to full-time DH duty after he suffered a small tear in his UCL in his throwing elbow on April 16.

Harper is hitting .318 with a .985 OPS, 15 homers and 48 RBI in 64 games this season.

