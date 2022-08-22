Phillies' Bryce Harper to begin rehab assignment Tuesday, could return next week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper could return to the Phillies' lineup as early as next week. Harper will begin a five-game rehab assignment Tuesday in Lehigh Valley, Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson told reporters Monday.

Thomson said Harper will be the IronPigs' designated hitter from Tuesday to Saturday and take Sunday off.

Harper could return to the Phillies on Aug. 29 in Arizona, Thomson said.

"It's in play," Thomson said of an Aug. 29 return date.

The 2021 NL MVP suffered a broken left thumb when he was hit by a 97-mph fastball by Blake Snell on June 25 in San Diego.

Harper is hitting .318 with a .985 OPS, 15 homers and 48 RBI in 64 games this season. He's been relegated to full-time DH duty after he suffered a small tear in his UCL in his throwing elbow on April 16.

Lehigh Valley opens up a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park.

Thomson also provided injury updates on closer Seranthony Dominguez and left fielder Kyle Schwarber.

Dominguez was placed on the injured list Sunday, retroactive to Aug. 18, with right triceps tendinitis.

An MRI revealed no structural damage, Thomson said.

"He won't pick up the ball for about five days probably and then we'll get going again," Thomson said.

Thomson said a Sept. 2 return for Dominguez is possible and the team will continue to manage his workload when he does return.

While Schwarber returned to the lineup Friday as the team's DH, he hasn't been able to play the field because of a strained right calf.

Since returning to the lineup as the DH, Schwarber is 6 for 17 with a .979 OPS, one double, a triple and four runs scored, including scoring from first base. He hasn't played in the field since Aug. 11 and was held out of the starting lineup for six games with the injury.

Schwarber could return to the field Tuesday night, Thomson said.

"He's ran so well and he's had so many opportunities to run so we feel good about him," Thomson said.

Meanwhile, the Phillies selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Michael Plassmeyer from the IronPigs on Monday and designated righty reliever Tyler Cyr for assignment.

The Phillies open up a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds Monday night at Citizens Bank Park.