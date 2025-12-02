Opera star returns home to Philadelphia for Wanamaker holiday concert

The Wanamaker Grand Court transformed into a concert hall Tuesday night as Opera Philadelphia presented its one-night-only "Home for the Holidays" performance, drawing hundreds to the historic Center City landmark.

The concert, recorded for a special WHYY broadcast airing Dec. 23 at 8 p.m., featured Opera Philadelphia's orchestra and chorus, dancers, and the famed pipe Wanamaker Organ under the glow of the building's holiday light show. Company General Director and President Anthony Roth Costanzo said the goal was to bring new life to a space many consider home.

"We love activating this space, making it come alive, and reminding people that this is Philadelphia's living room," he said.

One of the night's biggest moments was a true homecoming. Soprano Leah Hawkins, a Philadelphia native now performing at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, returned to sing for the city where she grew up.

"There's nothing like coming home and being loved on by those who knew you when," Hawkins said.

Her sister, Briannah Hawkins, sat in the audience recording the performance on her phone.

"I'm so proud of her accomplishments," she said. "It warms my heart."

The event drew an early crowd. One attendee, Halley Hetrick, waited an hour and a half in the cold to be first through the doors. She says it's a holiday tradition to visit the Wanamaker Light Show and see the organ play, and she enjoys experiencing the festive event among the community.

"You have all walks of life, all sorts of people that come through here and join together for something that we all cherish for the holiday season," Hetrick said.

Opera Philadelphia staged the concert as part of the PIPE UP! series, which has brought performances to the Wanamaker Building throughout the season.

For those who missed the show, the Wanamaker Organ will continue offering holiday performances throughout December. The Bearded Ladies Cabaret will perform five shows in partnership with the PIPE UP! series, titled "It's Giving Cabaret".